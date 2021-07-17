Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zjal'

Zjal' art digital art illustrator retro humans vintage music video music clip fanart illustration
llustration based on one of my favorite videos from the Russian music band Sova.
It is a story about a past youth and a painful transition to adulthood.

