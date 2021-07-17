Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marion GAJIC

Adoption pet cat desktop app ux design

Marion GAJIC
Marion GAJIC
  • Save
Adoption pet cat desktop app ux design adoption app desktop app app pet app figma designer design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello, I recently finished the design of my app, it is currently in development. I made it with Figma.

If you like, press "L" or the like button ! If you have questions, let me know !

Connect with me here :
Behance : https://www.behance.net/mariongajic2
Instagram (digital drawings) : https://www.instagram.com/drawingshunn/
Instagram (graphic design) : https://www.instagram.com/hanabidesign/
Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/marion-gajic/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Marion GAJIC
Marion GAJIC

More by Marion GAJIC

View profile
    • Like