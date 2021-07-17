Siddhant giri

Daily #020 : Location Tracker UI

Daily #020 : Location Tracker UI branding logo illustration typography icon graphic design design ux ui 100daysofui
Daily #020 : Location Tracker UI
Today I made a location tracker UI using figma and used dark theme for it, also i kept design simple and minimalistic.
Hope so you will like this post .
Feedbacks are highly appreciated

