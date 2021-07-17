Barsha Dahal

Daily UI #008 - 404 page

Barsha Dahal
Barsha Dahal
  • Save
Daily UI #008 - 404 page illustration ui design dribbblers design inspiration design challenge dailyui
Download color palette

Hello dribblers, this is a concept for 404 page that I made for #DailyUIChallenge.

What do you think, thoughts and feedback much appreciated! Don't forget to tap the heart if you liked this one, thank you!

Barsha Dahal
Barsha Dahal

More by Barsha Dahal

View profile
    • Like