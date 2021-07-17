Whitney McTiernan

Imposter Bakery Menu Concept

Imposter Bakery Menu Concept stickers cafe menu vector branding restaurant design
The emphasis of this bakery concept is that they don't use some of the main allergens in their food, like gluten, soy, eggs, dairy, and nuts. I wanted to create a modular way to add these notes to several of the elements throughout the bakery, so I created sticker-like designs. This will appear throughout their branding, on things like social media posts and packaging.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
