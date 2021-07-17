Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
InnovationSync

Clothing App Mobile Design

InnovationSync
InnovationSync
  • Save
Clothing App Mobile Design minimal product design typography print app mobile app art motion graphics graphic design 3d branding ui design digitaldesign logo webdesign illustration flatdesign animation innovationsync
Download color palette

Hi Friends!
This is our conceptual design exploration for Clothing App which would bring the users a simple and smooth eperience.
Hope you all like it.
Please let us know what do you think about this exploration!

Contact us for Projects.
Website: www.innovationsync.com
Email: innovationsync1@gmail.com
Instagram: InnovationSync

InnovationSync
InnovationSync

More by InnovationSync

View profile
    • Like