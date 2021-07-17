Ashwita Midivelli

Krafternoon - Kraft your Skills

Ashwita Midivelli
Ashwita Midivelli
  • Save
Krafternoon - Kraft your Skills dark branding interaction covid19 dribbble popular color design clean minimal gradient webdesigner uiux ui webdesign website change virtual e-learning online
Download color palette

Hey,
Hope you're doing well!

We are recently working on Krafternoon, it's a platform that connects teachers and students by providing them all facility for effective results and comfortable experience.

👉 www.krafternoon.com

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L).

Ashwita Midivelli
Ashwita Midivelli

More by Ashwita Midivelli

View profile
    • Like