Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
argel

Zalamiin: Logo

argel
argel
  • Save
Zalamiin: Logo design logo
Download color palette

Accidentally moved the eyeglasses to the right when I was resizing a document earlier. Thought this position makes it look better than previous so I'm keeping it.

334fa16a60626598b106fa364ad41dda
Rebound of
Zalamiin: Logo
By argel
View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
argel
argel

More by argel

View profile
    • Like