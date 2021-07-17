Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Product Quickview Design

problem solving ui design ux design website ui adobe xd web design
This design gave users the ability to view details about an item from the product grid without having to visit the item's product detail page. It highlights the most important and most interacted with pieces based off of user data.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
