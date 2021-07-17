Joseph

Daily UI Challenge #6: User Profile

Joseph
Joseph
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge #6: User Profile minimal ux ui design beginner
Download color palette

My take on day 6 of the UI daily Challenge: Coming up with a User Profile for a job seeker. I wanted to take remote work into consideration, so I added that in.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Joseph
Joseph

More by Joseph

View profile
    • Like