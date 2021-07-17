Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Muhammad Hamrozi Yusira

Sticker Mockup for The Double Lemonade

Muhammad Hamrozi Yusira
Muhammad Hamrozi Yusira
Sticker Mockup for The Double Lemonade logotype wordmark mockup realistic sticker badge logo vector sticker sticker brand visual visual identity vector design flat design minimal logo lemonade logo typography logo typography branding logo
This is the sticker mockup for The Double Lemonade branding. Let me know what do you think about this!

Let's work together!
Email - ozi.dsgn@gmail.com

Rebound of
Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
By Dribbble
Muhammad Hamrozi Yusira
Muhammad Hamrozi Yusira

