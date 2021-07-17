Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Indigo ticket booking website "2"

Indigo ticket booking website "2" ticket and trip booking trip website onboarding design ticket trip landing page ui kit ticket booking web booking ticket ux ui design ux design ui
A landing page design related to booking tickets 🎟️to travel with a variety of vehicles, airplane and... ✈️ as well as the possibility of choosing the origin and destination of the route at a reasonable cost✌🏻
{Part 2}

