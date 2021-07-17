Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dendi Saprudin

Pandemic Scribble Illustration

Dendi Saprudin
Dendi Saprudin
  • Save
Pandemic Scribble Illustration coronavirus covidillustration pandemicillustration pandemic flatdesign flatillustration illustration graphic design
Download color palette

An atmosphere in which we are always active in the midst of a pandemic that we often think of as "the virus doesn't exist!", however, there is anxieties and fears in our minds regarding the dangers of this virus. It's sad to see the condition of this pandemic getting worse, so... how long? This pandemic is over

Dendi Saprudin
Dendi Saprudin

More by Dendi Saprudin

View profile
    • Like