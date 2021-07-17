Carol D'avila

VC/SA - June

Carol D'avila
Carol D'avila
  • Save
VC/SA - June magazine editorial illustration editorial illustration
Download color palette

Illustrations made for the brazilian magazine Você S/A 🖍 check the full project on my Behance! behance.net/caroldavila

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Carol D'avila
Carol D'avila

More by Carol D'avila

View profile
    • Like