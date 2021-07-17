Veronica Iva

The girl in the sunflower

Veronica Iva
Veronica Iva
  • Save
The girl in the sunflower adobe illustrator minimalistic design illustration
Download color palette

Minimalistic illustration in a flat style

I will be glad to see new projects!
To contact me:

veronica.ivanova2@gmail.com
https://www.fiverr.com/veronican_iva?up_rollout=true

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Veronica Iva
Veronica Iva

More by Veronica Iva

View profile
    • Like