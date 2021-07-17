Teamemu, the first blockchain remote working platform is the safest and fast remote working environment that creates the phenomenal experience of teleworking for all employees on the blockchain infrastructure.

For the first time, we provide our platform on the blockchain! Yes without any server and with the lowest internet connection you can work together. The server is all the nodes!

All Employees of every company can easily experience all communication models with both teammates and customers. VOIP calls, online chat, corporate email, internal and external corporate calls, shared online whiteboard, file sharing, and virtual desktop service (VDI) that can easily meet the needs of employees who want an affordable and powerful system to work with, all in one place and very comfortable!

You no longer need to use different services individually for communication, group brainstorming, or design reviews.

Teamemu teleworking platform can easily meet the needs of leaders to monitor the performance of their employees and support their career development.