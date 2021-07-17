Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Kit8

Cardiologist healing heart illustration

Kit8
Kit8
Hire Us
  • Save
Cardiologist healing heart illustration patch lealth care human heal cardiologist heart medicine man character vector illustration kit8 flat
Cardiologist healing heart illustration patch lealth care human heal cardiologist heart medicine man character vector illustration kit8 flat
Download color palette
  1. kit8net-Med-cardiology_Dribbble_01.jpg
  2. kit8net-Med-cardiology_Dribbble_02.jpg

Cardiologist healing heart illustration

Price
$1
Buy now
Available on kit8.net
Good for sale
Cardiologist healing heart illustration

Cardiologist healing heart illustration from Med illustration series. A simple patch is enough )

This illustration made by Mariya Popova available for download with one of Full access options exclusively on 👉 Kit8.net

Follow us:
Kit8.net | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

4f3f15e4310e956b3c84305754dce5b3
Rebound of
Human body anatomy illustration
By Kit8
Kit8
Kit8
Beautiful design assets for startups & designers 🎨
Hire Us

More by Kit8

View profile
    • Like