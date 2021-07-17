Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Notifications - Service Design Club's UI Marathon (Challenge 3)

Notifications - Service Design Club's UI Marathon (Challenge 3)
An application that allows the user to unify all their social media notifications in one place.

Third challenge out of 14 from the UI Marathon by the Service Design Club (https://servicedesignclub.com/)

