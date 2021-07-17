Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alim Alibaev

Day 01 - Sign Up - #DailyUI

Alim Alibaev
Alim Alibaev
  • Save
Day 01 - Sign Up - #DailyUI minimal freebie sketch figma challenge sign up madewithadobexd adobe xd dailyui
Download color palette

Hello everyone. I've been thinking about the #dailyuichallenge for a long time, and today I threw myself a 100-day design challenge.
#DailyUI

Alim Alibaev
Alim Alibaev

More by Alim Alibaev

View profile
    • Like