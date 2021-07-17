🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
B Letter Logo Design for Bird Shop
Negative Space Logo
This is a bird shop logo. All elements are easily editable and customizable.
If you like to buy this concept or order any kind of logo, then please contact with me.
Available for freelance tasks.
Let's explore your design,
Email: mirzaxhs@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +880 1795-374772
After watching, if you feel good, then appreciate me and do not forget to follow me.