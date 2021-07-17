Mirza Amirul

B Letter Logo Design

B Letter Logo Design letter mark letter negative space peacock bird shop modern illustrator letter b b letter ui logo illustration digital design creative company branding brand app
B Letter Logo Design for Bird Shop
Negative Space Logo

This is a bird shop logo. All elements are easily editable and customizable.
If you like to buy this concept or order any kind of logo, then please contact with me.

Available for freelance tasks.
Let's explore your design,
Email: mirzaxhs@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +880 1795-374772

After watching, if you feel good, then appreciate me and do not forget to follow me.

