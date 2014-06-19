Stephanie Mikuls

Power O's Packaging Designs

Stephanie Mikuls
Stephanie Mikuls
  • Save
Power O's Packaging Designs cereal cereal box packaging packaging design box healthy food honey chocolate strawberry photography product
Download color palette

I designed these cereal boxes while working with my previous company, Love Grown Foods. In addition to design, I was responsible for all product styling & photography displayed on the box. Because this was a brand new product, I had to wait to post until the reveal had been made. I recently saw the product at a Vitamin Cottage - and can't wait to start seeing these pop up more and more in 7,500+ stores in the US & Canada.

Stephanie Mikuls
Stephanie Mikuls

More by Stephanie Mikuls

View profile
    • Like