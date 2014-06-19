Power O's Packaging Designs

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I designed these cereal boxes while working with my previous company, Love Grown Foods. In addition to design, I was responsible for all product styling & photography displayed on the box. Because this was a brand new product, I had to wait to post until the reveal had been made. I recently saw the product at a Vitamin Cottage - and can't wait to start seeing these pop up more and more in 7,500+ stores in the US & Canada.