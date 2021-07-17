Abdullah Al Mamun

Credit Card Checkout Page - Daily UI Challenge 002

Abdullah Al Mamun
Abdullah Al Mamun
  • Save
Credit Card Checkout Page - Daily UI Challenge 002 checkout typography ty graphic design app ui design dailyui
Download color palette

Hello Designers! 👋

Designing needs a lot of time to focus and finding the right inspiraton. Interfaces seems too easy to design but the fact is that is not the case. Because the designer needs to aware of various things like Typography, Spacing, Colors etc.

Thanks for checking out.

#dailyui #002 #ui #uiDesign #Checkout

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Abdullah Al Mamun
Abdullah Al Mamun

More by Abdullah Al Mamun

View profile
    • Like