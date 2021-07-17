Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Majid Valizadeh

Tennis Ranking Shot

Majid Valizadeh
Majid Valizadeh
  • Save
Tennis Ranking Shot glassmorphism figma application ui app ranking tennis
Download color palette

Hi guys.
This is a shot of ranking page on a tennis app.
The app includes tennis matches and player that they can register matches and they can add their matches.

If you like this shot! press F.

DM me for your projects: themajidv@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Majid Valizadeh
Majid Valizadeh
Like