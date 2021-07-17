Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ayush Parashar

Jobhunt - Home Page Experiments

Jobhunt - Home Page Experiments design ui web inspiration web design infographics header landing hero landing hero section
6 fresh & creative website hero headers template for your website project.
Designed various styles of hero headers and easy to customise.
This is completely free for personal & commercial use.

Get it here on Figma

Hope you like it

