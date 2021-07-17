Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
shipping port no. 03

shipping port no. 03 acryllic painting symbol experiment graphic
The third one is called "the shipping port"(50x45cm). In the paiting on your right you can see a ship landed on the port, in the left side you can see buildings of the port, the bottom has the sea and above we have the sky while sun is setting down.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
