multiverse no. 02

multiverse no. 02 painting acryllic experiment graphic
The second one is called "multiverse"(50x45cm). The multiverse is a hypothetical set of various possible universes including the universe which humans live in. Together, these universes comprise everything that exists for example: if you see closely at the middle of the painting you can see the entirety of space, time, matter, energy, the physical laws and the constants that describe them. The miscellaneous distinct universes within the multiverse are called the "parallel universes".

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
