habitat no. 01

"Bipolar" is one of my acrylic paintings short circle, the first one is called "habitat"(50x45cm) which means a place that you have kind of mood, when you feel good and bad at the same time. If you look closely on the bottom of painting it has shapes that signify sea, on the right side of yours you can see buildings and the left side has bridges. This painting also explains how i felt on a assignment moment of mine.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
