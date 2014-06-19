Aaron Lynch

Strap WordPress Theme

Aaron Lynch
Aaron Lynch
Hire Me
  • Save
Strap WordPress Theme minimal responsive ux ui typography bold clean theme wordpress
Download color palette

Meet Strap—A uniquely crafted WordPress theme we designed and coded for the good folks over at Mighty Themes. Stay in the creative flow with this beautifully responsive WordPress theme.

Press 'F' or 'L' to like this shot or follow me on Twitter.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Aaron Lynch
Aaron Lynch
Brilliant Design, Elegant UX, & Well-Mannered Code.
Hire Me

More by Aaron Lynch

View profile
    • Like