Sujan Shrestha

Coinstirs Cryptocurrency Exchange Website

Sujan Shrestha
Sujan Shrestha
Coinstirs Cryptocurrency Exchange Website landingpage uiux webdesign design ux vector graphic design ui
Hello world 🌍!

This is a landing page for a Cryptocurrency exchange platform called coinstirs which I made during my internship period at Bitsbeat IT Solution

Full View : https://www.behance.net/gallery/123663135/Cryptocurrency-Exchange-Platform-Landing-Page

I hope you like it and please feel free to feedback and comment.
Thanks!🤝

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Sujan Shrestha
Sujan Shrestha

