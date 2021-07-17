Sk Touch

Private Office Design Dubai

Sk Touch
Sk Touch
  • Save
Private Office Design Dubai office design office interior architecture interiordesign
Download color palette

Sk-Touch Interior worked with a local Fit-Out contractor to provide his client a simple modern office design for more than 60 employees.
https://www.sk-touch.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Sk Touch
Sk Touch

More by Sk Touch

View profile
    • Like