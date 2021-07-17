Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer

Cinema Cafe Logo

Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer
Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer
  • Save
Cinema Cafe Logo mug mark camera happy and sad film movie cinema coffee cup coffee shop cafe simple creative modern minimal logo maker logotype design designer branding logo
Download color palette

Hey guys!
I designed this coffee cup + camera with happy and sad to represent a cinema. This logo is from the archive and a class I was in. Your thoughts would be appreciated.

👉 Let's make a logo together!
📧 Email me at farhadghnm@gmail.com

Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer
Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer

More by Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like