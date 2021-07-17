Equidex cryptocurrency exchange

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi to all💛
The landing page you see is designed for a digital currency trading website. I used 🟡 and 🟣; yellow and purple as i guess the may be connected to the concept. I hope you like the design, color and the other details of the project.
Thanks for watching 🙌🏼