Contact us | Daily UI 28

Contact us | Daily UI 28 customer care message form contact us daily ui 28 daily ui design ux ui
Hello dribbblers,
This is my 28th task of the challenge. Designed a contact us form where the users can solve their queries. Healthy communications with the user can drastically improve the experience and reach of a product. Inform the users that you will reach them soon and also provide them with your details.

Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
