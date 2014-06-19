Sandra Devaux

Sandra Devaux
Sandra Devaux
Keuka College Logo
A logo based on the College's traditional academic seal and traditions. A fresh take, while remaining in touch with history. As the sole art director of a private liberal arts college in the Finger Lakes region of New York state I designed this with those thoughts in mind. The logo was positively received by the campus community. But I still have my doubts about it and would love to hear some unbiased feedback!

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Sandra Devaux
Sandra Devaux
