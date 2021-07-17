Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Xandrieth Xs

House of THL luxury hang tag designs

Xandrieth Xs
Xandrieth Xs
  • Save
House of THL luxury hang tag designs luxury label label design fashion design hang tag branding
Download color palette

For a luxury fashion brand, the aesthetic and experience of the packaging are just as important as the content itself. To make that user experience great, we included all the possible layers of an unboxing of the fabrics. We designed shopping bags and adhesive tapes in three styles. We also designed e-commerce delivery bags, apparel hang tags, stickers, ribbons, wrapping tissue and an entire luxurious pull-out box….

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Xandrieth Xs
Xandrieth Xs

More by Xandrieth Xs

View profile
    • Like