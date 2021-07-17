Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rifki Muhammad

Live Audio Streaming Apps

Rifki Muhammad
Rifki Muhammad
  • Save
Live Audio Streaming Apps greenroom clubhouse live audio room mobile app app dark mode figma design ux ui
Download color palette

Hai guys..

This is my exploration design for Live Audio Streaming Apps. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! 🙂

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Rifki Muhammad
Rifki Muhammad

More by Rifki Muhammad

View profile
    • Like