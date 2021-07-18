Nur Asyrof M

Hexxtech - Visual Identity Guidelines

Nur Asyrof M
Nur Asyrof M
Hire Me
  • Save
Hexxtech - Visual Identity Guidelines design icon product design print guideline visual identity logo branding
Download color palette

Hi dribbble, quick shot of branding project I did for Singapore based IoT startup.

Have a great day 😉

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Nur Asyrof M
Nur Asyrof M
A Creative Visualizer
Hire Me

More by Nur Asyrof M

View profile
    • Like