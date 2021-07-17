Pedro Masid

Saviors

Saviors ui uxui product design
I designed a dashboard for a fictional non-profit pet association, exploring palette, layout, and logo.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
I'm a Product Designer with a tech-savvy background
