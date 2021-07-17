Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Виктор Передера

Концепт первого экрана для кондитерской

Виктор Передера
Виктор Передера
  • Save
Концепт первого экрана для кондитерской ux typography design logo graphic design ui
Download color palette

Привет друзья.
Новый концептуальный дизайн-проект сайт для кондитерской
Дайте мне знать, если вам это нравится.

Я всегда открыт для новых проектов!
Отправьте мне сообщение:
peredera_92@mail.ru
viktorperedera50@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Виктор Передера
Виктор Передера

More by Виктор Передера

View profile
    • Like