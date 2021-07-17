Pet Adoption App Concept

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Folks! 🖐,
This is my exploration for Pet Adoption App.
I wanted to represent love, empathy, and high energy through every single UI element. I tried to keep the UI minimal with complementary Illustrations.
Made UI with Figma and Illustrations with Affinity Designer.
Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Don't forget to Like❤ it :)
Thank you !!
