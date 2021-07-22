Shakil Ali

Print Presentation

Sales and marketing presentation design for Nift-E-Pay

NIFT ePay is providing an agnostic/adaptable payments platform – connecting all digital players through contextual digital payments. The payment gateway is accessible for all sizes of entities for convenient transactions via secure and interoperable ecosystem. All payments instruments and methods will be available in future to resolve the limitation of data driven payment digitalization.

