Coûteuse - Modern Home Decor App

Hello Beautiful People! 👋

Recent BOLD exploration design for a modern Furniture e-commerce App. I used colors which you will rarely see in User Interface design, The Dark Turquoise color with smooth soft shadows gives a very premium appearance to the app. There's a also a very subtle shadow in the second screen which is kinda hard to notice but does gives an elevated appearance to the design. Anyone can use shadows on white bg but it takes extra effort & design sense to use in under dark backgrounds.

Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! Thanks, guys! Have a great weekend! :D

Work Inquiries- Rishabhshirker@gmail.com