Lil BFFs - 66' Batman And Robin

Here's a look at another Bff pairing. The 66' Batman and Robin. I don't know about you, but this was my first Batman. When the 89' Batman movie came out I turned my back on this Batman (sadly), but as I've gotten older, I've gained respect for this version of Batman. I had to add him and Robin to the new series.