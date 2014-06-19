Hayley Browne

Envy

Hayley Browne
Hayley Browne
  • Save
Envy pencil drawing illustration watercolour portrait
Download color palette

Watercolour and pencil drawing. No drawing in Photoshop on this one! Managed to (fairly) successfully draw hair in just pencil.

See hayleybrowne.com for full image and progress photos!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Hayley Browne
Hayley Browne

More by Hayley Browne

View profile
    • Like