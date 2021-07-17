Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Saurabh Yadav

Lemonade Ninja

Saurabh Yadav
Saurabh Yadav
  • Save
Lemonade Ninja logo design draw creative brand identity brand design logo designer art branding graphic design 3d illustration design customtype iconic logo abstract logos abstract logo logo
Download color palette

Branding for Lemonade Ninja Stand

Hello dribblers!
Please tell me what you think about it, feel free🤗 to share your thoughts through comments.
For any project,
𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐂𝐓 𝐌𝐄: saurabone@gmail.com

394f30e06c96de398840727f021d5adf
Rebound of
Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
By Dribbble
Saurabh Yadav
Saurabh Yadav

More by Saurabh Yadav

View profile
    • Like