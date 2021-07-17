Oko Slam
Oko Slam for Orca
Orca Logo Design okoslam orcastudio clean logoicon logogram golden ratio brand book brand guidelines branding brand identity brand design brand product design design logo design logo
Just wanna share my logo project for Orca Studio.

Orca is multidisciplinary design studio from Yogyakarta, Indonesia. This brand carries nautical themes and natural nuances as the basis for creating, we believe that in design, Mother Earth is our best teacher. By this spirit, we are ready to run efficiently faster and becoming role models, and playing an important position in this industry.

