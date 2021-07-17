Orca Logo Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Just wanna share my logo project for Orca Studio.
Orca is multidisciplinary design studio from Yogyakarta, Indonesia. This brand carries nautical themes and natural nuances as the basis for creating, we believe that in design, Mother Earth is our best teacher. By this spirit, we are ready to run efficiently faster and becoming role models, and playing an important position in this industry.
Shot inspired by Kukuh Andik
Thanks :)
Have a challenging project? — Contact Us
Follow Orca:
Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Twitter