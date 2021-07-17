Orca Logo Design

Just wanna share my logo project for Orca Studio.

Orca is multidisciplinary design studio from Yogyakarta, Indonesia. This brand carries nautical themes and natural nuances as the basis for creating, we believe that in design, Mother Earth is our best teacher. By this spirit, we are ready to run efficiently faster and becoming role models, and playing an important position in this industry.

Shot inspired by Kukuh Andik

Thanks :)

