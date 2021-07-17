Gideon ostew

404 Page - Daily UI 008

404 Page - Daily UI 008 dailyuichallenge 008 illustration 404page 3d ui ux dailyui design
Daily UI 008

Hi Everyone, this is my UI concept for 404 page options that I made for #DailyUIChallenge. and i make 404 3D by myself .
what do you think? Let me know your feedback.
Don't forget to add ❤️ if you like my work. Thank you.
#DailyUI #008

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
