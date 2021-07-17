Kate Alcock

Eyewear E-commerce Site Concept ✨

Kate Alcock
Kate Alcock
  • Save
Eyewear E-commerce Site Concept ✨ figma sketch adobephotoshop concept webdesign website visual design ux uxdesign application branding graphic design ui
Download color palette

Landing page concept for an e-commerce site. I focused on the visual design for this artwork.

Kate Alcock
Kate Alcock

More by Kate Alcock

View profile
    • Like