Hawadeet - Arabic Font

Hawadeet (which is the Arabic slang word for Fairy Tales) is an Arabic display font that features a heavy letterform structure with smooth rounded terminals. This distinctive styling makes the font suitable for creative titles, publication design, typography projects and branding. Hawadeet works well for web, print and mobile applications. It supports both Mac and Windows.
Purchase and download https://payhip.com/b/iLDHX