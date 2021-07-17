Md Zahid Hasan | Logo Designer

K + Leaf Logo | Modern Logo design

Md Zahid Hasan | Logo Designer
Md Zahid Hasan | Logo Designer
Hire Me
  • Save
K + Leaf Logo | Modern Logo design abstract logo simple communication networking leaf wordmark minimal finance growth tech k logo o p q r s t u v w x y z a b c d e f g h i j k l m n creative logo gradient brand identity best logo designer modern logo logo branding
Download color palette

K + Leaf Logo | Modern Logo design

Visualized an idea I discovered with this project. The goal was to combine with
Compass camera lens icon and the letter "K and leaf". This is a startup social financial growth company. the mark is unused you can buy it.

Eager to hear your thoughts!
____
Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done: graphicbooss@gmail.com

Whatsapp: +8801518319882
Skype: jahid,-hasan

Behance | Instagram | Our Website | Twitter | Facebook

Thank You,
Zahid

Md Zahid Hasan | Logo Designer
Md Zahid Hasan | Logo Designer
Logo & Brand identity designer.
Hire Me

More by Md Zahid Hasan | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like